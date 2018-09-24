TAMPA -- Can the FitzMagic last? We’ll find out when the Steelers come to Raymond James Stadium tonight to take on the Bucs in Monday Night Football.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been filling in for the suspended Jameis Winston, has been nothing short of spectacular. In both of his starts so far this season, Fitzpatrick has thrown for more than 400 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors both weeks.

Fitz is on fire and is the talk of the league. But can he and the Bucs keep it up against the Steelers’ defense?

