TAMPA -- Is the FitzMagic wearing off? Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown three interceptions in the first half as the Bucs trail the Steelers 30-10 on Monday Night Football.

The game started well enough, as Tampa Bay took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter as Fitzpatrick found Cameron Brate in the end zone.

But then the wheels started to come off, as Ben Rothlisberger torched the Bucs defense. Big Ben was 21 of 25 in the first half for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick was 11 of 21 for 184 yards, one touchdown and three picks, one of which was a pick-six as the Bucs were pinned deep.

