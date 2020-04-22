TAMPA, Fla. — A day after being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski made his online introduction during a virtual press conference.

Gronkowski said he's looking forward to calling Tampa home.

"I'm a T-shirt and shorts guy, rolling out of bed with the sandals," he said.

Gronk says he can't compare Bruce Arians and Bill Belichick, but he knows several players who have played for him, "they all told me I'm gonna love playing with him."

On his comeback, "It's probably going to be a bigger challenge taking a year off. I've been staying active, staying busy, not gonna lie, not necessarily with football stuff. I've been keeping up my cardio."

Gronkowski played nine years with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady. The two have a special friendship.

"Playing with Tom is special. He's one of the greatest of all time. Playing with the same quarterback is special too.

Watch the full media availability below.

Tampa Bay Bound! TAMPA BAY BOUND! 🏈 Rob Gronkowski -Gronk speaks for the first time since his trade to the Buccaneers. https://bit.ly/3eBxAb4 Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

