Bucs starting running back speaks on position concerns across the NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — Rachaad White is ready to lead the running backs room for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the new season.

Last year, he played second fiddle to Leonard Fournette -- who was released by the team in the offseason due to salary cap concerns -- but is set to be Tampa Bay's starting running back this year.

"I'm going into this year as running back No. 1 and I'm with the team and coaches discussing a lot of stuff, mainly just me getting better at the things that I was already [good] at," White said while speaking to WDAE. "[They're] helping me focus on things and obviously I believe we still got some good running backs behind me.

"We have just been focusing on carrying the load when the load needs to be carried or when sometimes the load does not need to be carried by me."

While White made sure to mention his respect for the other running backs on the team, there is also an ongoing popular discussion regarding that position across the NFL.

This week, star running backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all did not reach a long-term agreement with their respective teams after being placed under the franchise tag. They are also not expected to be with their teams at the start of training camp.

Other running backs, such as Fournette and Dalvin Cook who was released by Minnesota, are still free agents but have not yet been signed.

This led many running backs and other players in different positions across the league to speak up against teams who are refusing to agree on long-term deals with players in that specific position, including White.

"I support running backs and I know what they bring to the table," he said. "A lot of people like to reference that you don't need to overpay a running back to win a championship, but people never take into account what's in it.

"Maybe [teams like the Chiefs] don't need that but that doesn't call for everybody else."

Although not giving a long-term extension and pay raise to running backs whose contracts are about to expire with their team is not against the rules, White said that doesn't make it right to do so -- especially if a running back is one of the best players on the team.

"I'm big on what's the right thing to do," he said. "You got guys like Christian McCaffrey who still have a lot left to give. I think it's been devalued on what running backs bring to the table.

"I believe guys should get paid if you're one of the best players on your team, just like in every other position where they get paid."

Other star running backs have echoed White's comments.

On Twitter, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said, "At this point, just take the RB position out the game then."

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler tweeted, "Everyone knows it's tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets."

White is only in his second year with Tampa Bay, so there is still some time before the franchise has to make a decision on if they wish to keep him.

With the failed agreement on long-term contracts for Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard, all can become unrestricted free agents next offseason.

Next week, White and the rest of his teammates are set to report to One Buc Place for training camp ahead of the new season.