TAMPA, Fla. — The rain was no big deal for fans who said they'd be out supporting the team no matter what.

"Man, this is Florida. This is what we do," said one fan.

Steady rain hit downtown Tampa for hours, but that didn't stop them from going to the game with their ponchos on.

The Buccaneers played the Dolphins at home for the first preseason game at home. They won the game 16-14 on a 48-yard field goal by Matt Gay with six second left.

Their next home game is Aug. 23 against the Cleveland Browns.

