Raymond James Stadium to gain 3,600 seats in new 'Krewe's Nest'

The expanded seating will be located in the south end zone.

TAMPA, Fla. — Even more fans will have the opportunity to cheer on the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming season with expanded seating at Raymond James Stadium.

The team announced Tuesday that an additional 3,600 seats placed in the south end zone — in a new area called "The Krewe's Nest" — will increase the stadium's capacity to nearly 70,000 people.

It's the first time the team has added seats at Ray Jay, which hosted its first game in 1998, according to a news release.

"The upcoming 2022 season includes one of the most exciting slates of home games in our franchise history and we are excited to announce that this year, more fans than ever before will have the opportunity to watch the games at Raymond James Stadium," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. "We continuously look for ways to improve the gameday experience for our great fans and to provide an unmatched home-field advantage for our team.

"With nearly 70,000 fans in attendance for home games, this will be one of the most memorable seasons in Raymond James Stadium history."

According to the stadium's website, seating at Raymond James Stadium can be expandable to 75,000 seats.