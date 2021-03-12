'Red-out' at Buccaneers vs. Saints NFC South title showdown

If the Bucs win, they will secure the NFC South division title.

TAMPA, Fla — Sunday is looking pretty red for Bucs fans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are encouraging fans to paint the stands red in the team's first "Red-out." Put on your best red T-shirts, jerseys and face paint as the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints to clinch the NFC South division title.

Don't worry, in case anyone misses the memo Publix Supermarkets will supply all attendees entering Raymond James Stadium with a complimentary red T-shirt. Wear it or wave it, it's yours.

If you're unfamiliar with the term "red-out," it's when a team chooses one of its primary colors to ask fans to dress in making the crowd look like one cohesive unit. It's a popular sports phenomenon.

Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford hopes fans will show their unity with the team so that everyone watching on TV at home will see.

"We look forward to the first RED-OUT being a memorable night," Ford said.