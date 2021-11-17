Richard Sherman placed on Buccaneers' Injured Reserve list

Monday, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he didn't expect Sherman to return "anytime soon" after suffering a calf injury.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has been placed on the Injured Reserve List, the team announced Wednesday.

Following Sunday's game against the Washington Football team, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Sherman suffered a calf injury before the game. During Monday's news conference, Arians said he didn't expect the corner to be back "anytime soon."

With Sherman moving to IR, this puts the Bucs at 51 on the 53-man roster, according to a press release from the team.

This is Sherman's 11th season in the NFL. Many wondered if the 33-year-old veteran cornerback was doing too much too soon upon rejoining the Bucs' active roster after a hamstring injury. Arians said that wasn't the case at all – that he was actually fine during practices before the game.

"He just strained his calf before the game, so I don't know how long it will be," Arians said.

Prior to Sherman's calf strain, earlier in the season he suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday's game against Washington would have been his first game back.