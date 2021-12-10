Richard Sherman activated from Buccaneers' Injured Reserve list

Sherman suffered a calf injury back in November before a game against the Washington Football Team.

TAMPA, Fla. — He's baaaaack.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has been activated from the Injured Reserve List, the team announced Friday.

Sherman suffered a calf injury back in November before a game against the Washington Football Team. So far, the team says Sherman has only played in three games this season.

This is Sherman's 11th season in the NFL. Prior to Sherman's calf strain, earlier in the season he also suffered a hamstring injury during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.