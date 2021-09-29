Richard Sherman ready to put 'regrettable' day behind him and win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay

The Bucs signed Richard Sherman to a one-year contract to help its struggling defense.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ever since Sean Murphy-Bunting went down with an injury week one, the Bucs started the process of recruiting Richard Sherman.

"You know I think I bring a level of leadership, accountability [and] I think I bring a high level of play," Sherman said after practice Wednesday afternoon.

The Bucs are currently the worst passing defense in the NFL giving up 338.3 yards per game via the air. By comparison, the team gave up 246.6 passing yards per game in 2020.

The Buccaneers are too good not to bring in help.

"So we got a couple of guys who are a little banged up," Arians said about the addition. "Let's just get the best insurance policy we possibly can. To get veterans like that, it's way easier than putting rookies out there."

And there is no better recruiter than Tom Brady.

Ndamukong Suh stayed for him, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy and now Richard Sherman have followed him.

"Once he calls, it's like, you better come or you're going to regret not coming," Sherman said with a laugh.

Despite some of the public beef in the past, Sherman says it is all respect with these two.

"We are a lot of the same spirit in that regard. Anything that it takes to win – [we are] obsessed about this game," Sherman said. "A lot of what Kobe Bryant stood for – the late great. You can appreciate that about each other. That’s what kind of attracted me to come because I know that he’s the same kind of animal I am."

The 33-year-old cornerback adds another Hall of Fame talent to an already loaded roster, but there is a reason he was a free agent.

Sherman was arrested in July and charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence, plus resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"You know, obviously it was a really unfortunate situation and regrettable, but it led to some really positive changes," Sherman said.

He is now in therapy and is open about his mental health struggles.

"It was unfortunate. I'm a human being. I'm not perfect. I go through the ups and downs just like anybody else and I'm thankful I've been able to get past it and become better," he said.

The organization has taken a chance on players before and Arians is not worried about Sherman.

"Ten or 11 years for one incident doesn't affect me. We all make mistakes," the head coach said.

Sherman says he hopes to earn the respect of his teammates and get another Super Bowl trophy in 'Champa Bay':