Road closures and parking options to know ahead of the NFL Kickoff

The free Sept. 9 event includes a performance by Ed Sheeran.

TAMPA, Fla. — The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready to kick off the 2021 NFL season on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

But first, Ed Sheeran will be getting fans pumped up with a concert at Julian B. Lane Park. His performance is part of the free "NFL Kickoff" experience being held in downtown Tampa.

Fans attending the pregame celebration will also have access to Buccaneer legends and photo ops with the Lombardi Trophy and all 55 Super Bowl rings.

If you find yourself driving in the area, there are going to be some road closures you want to take note of.

According to the City of Tampa barricades and signs will be in place to assist with traffic. All closures will be in place from 6 a.m. on Sept. 4 through 12 a.m. on Sept. 11.

The closures are as follows:

The northbound outside lane of North Boulevard from West Cypress Street and West Green Street.

West Laurel Street between North Boulevard and Doyle Carlton Drive.

Understandably, parking will probably be tight during Thursday's event. So, the City of Tampa has mapped out a few options for fans to help you save time and stress.

For $10-$20 all-day parking, the city suggests parking at the Royal Regional lot, Crosstown lots, Convention Center parking garage, or William F. Poe parking garage.