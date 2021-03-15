TAMPA, Fla. — The band is back together!
Rob Gronkowski is now the latest Buccaneers player from last year's Super Bowl-winning team to agree to rejoin the crew next season.
Gronkowski has agreed to a one-year deal with the organization, 10 Sports reporter Grace Remington has confirmed through sources. Gronkowski announced he wouldn't be riding off into the sunset last week in an interview with TMZ.
"I will be back playing football, man," Gronkowski said. "I love the game of football I loved playing last year. I had a great time."
Gronk's new deal is worth $10 million, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Gronk joins his long-time quarterback Tom Brady, who agreed to a one-year extension with Bucs last week.
