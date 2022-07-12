'I won't go back to football': Gronkowski wouldn't return to football even if Brady calls him

Gronk says he plans on trying to find his place in the business world.

Example video title will go here for this video

But Gronk likely won't be playing with the fans' heartstrings like how the G.O.A.T. did.

In an interview posted to Twitter, ESPN reporter Mike Reiss made sure to ask the former tight end if he would come back to the sport. Gronk's answer was simple and sweet — he won't be returning again even if Brady himself gave him a call.

"I'd obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he's doing and tell him I'm doing good, but I won't go back to football," he said during the interview Tuesday morning at an event in Boston.

Gronk says he plans on trying to find his place in the business world.

"I'm done with football...love the game, definitely blessed with all the opportunities that game of football has given me and the relationships I've met...," he said.

Gronkowski previously retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. But that retirement was short-lived, lasting only 13 months before he joined Brady in Tampa, where they won Super Bowl LV.

The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer announced the for-sure retirement news back in June in a heartfelt Instagram post where he thanked the Buccaneers organization, fans and the entire Tampa Bay area for his incredible career.

Now, he's walking back into his "retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

Watch the brief interview down below.