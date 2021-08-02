Gov. DeSantis says Bucs Super Bowl win is one of the greatest achievements in NFL history

The other? The Miami Dolphins undefeated season.

MIAMI — During a press conference Monday morning in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

DeSantis said he is proud of the Bucs beating the defending champions and said it was really exciting to have it done at their home stadium.

DeSantis said the Bucs had a lot of good things going for them, including the coaches and players. But there was one player, in particular, he gave a shout out to and that was the GOAT himself, Tom Brady.

"Had Tom Brady not decided to come Tampa Bay, they would not have been hoisting the Lombardi Trophy," DeSantis said. "So, my hat's off to them."

DeSantis said he thinks the two greatest team sports achievements in NFL history came from Florida: Tom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl at the home stadium at age 43, and the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

The Bucs beat the Chiefs 31-9.

The Bucs weren't favored to win just prior to kickoff -- and the Chiefs made that apparent, striking first with a 3-point field goal in the first quarter. But a pass from Brady to Rob Gronkowski gave the Bucs their first touchdown of the game.

TDs No. 2 and No. 3 came in the second quarter, courtesy of Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, with a Chiefs' field goal in the middle -- and the Bucs extended the lead to 21-6 going into halftime.