Ronde Barber among 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber is one step closer to a gold jacket.

Barber was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 on Wednesday. This is the third consecutive year he has made the final cut. The former Bucs cornerback has been at least a semifinalist for the last six years, but reached finalist status in 2021.

If included, Barber will become the fifth player preserved in Canton, Ohio that played all or most of their career with Tampa Bay – joining Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp, John Lynch and Derrick Brooks. Drafted in the third round in 1997, Barber spent all 16 NFL seasons with the Buccaneers and, according to the team, is the only player in NFL history to make 200 consecutive starts at the cornerback position.

The new class of inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 during the prime-time awards show NFL Honors.

During his time with the Bucs, Barber helped the team win against the Oakland Raiders to claim the Super Bowl XXXVII title, Tampa Bay said on its website.