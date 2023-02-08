After many years falling short, Ronde Barber finally gets ready for his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The undersized cornerback’s journey included some of the most memorable plays in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

TAMPA, Fla. — After six years of not making the final Hall of Fame class, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber will finally wear a deserved golden jacket this weekend.

The undersized cornerback’s journey included some of the most memorable plays in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. He also helped Tampa Bay earn its first Super Bowl championship. Barber has made several trips to Canton in his lifetime, but he has resisted the temptation to step foot inside the building until his eventual enshrinement ceremony.

The 16-year Buccaneers veteran turned himself into a household name with a 92-yard interception touchdown return in the 2002 NFC championship game that sealed their trip to Super Bowl XXXVII.

10 Tampa Bay Sports Director sat down with Barber ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony and talked about how he's preparing for the upcoming ceremony, life in the Tampa community, as well as a look back at his amazing career.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Enshrinement is scheduled at noon Saturday, Aug. 5. Sports Director Evan Closky will be at the event providing full coverage for 10 Tampa Bay.