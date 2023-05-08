Bucs legend Ronde Barber officially enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Barber never doubted he’d wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CANTON, Ohio — Ronde Barber, a three-time All-Pro who spent all 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was the third cornerback inducted in this year's class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“I wasn’t Darrelle Revis. I wasn’t that guy,” Barber said. “Not all of us are anointed or can’t-miss prospects, proclaimed to be future Hall of Famers on day one of our careers. ... After today, there will be 23 corners in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And I’m not like any of them because I couldn’t be. I’m here because I refused to be just a guy. Ordinary was not an option.”

The undersized cornerback’s journey included some of the most memorable plays in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, as well as several trips to Canton in which he resisted the temptation to step foot in the building where he’ll be enshrined as part of a class of nine 2023 inductees.

Barber, 48, played much of his career in the shadow of twin brother Tiki, who garnered far more attention as a star running back for the New York Giants.

That is until Ronde turned himself into a household name with a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown that sealed the 2002 NFC championship game and propelled the once hapless Bucs to their first Super Bowl appearance.