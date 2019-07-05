TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that Rondé Barber will enter the team’s Ring of Honor.

Barber is set to become the 13th person inducted into the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

The induction ceremony is scheduled at halftime of the Buccaneers’ Sept. 22 home game against the New York Giants. Before and after the ceremony, Barber will be in the Fox broadcast booth, providing color commentary for the game.

The ceremony will include the unveiling of Barber’s last name and No. 20 jersey number on the stadium’s east side.

Barber will join the other 12 members of the Ring of Honor: Lee Roy Selmon, John McKay, Jimmie Giles, Paul Gruber, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott, Doug Williams, John Lynch, Malcolm Glazer, Jon Gruden and Tony Dungy.

In November 2018, Barber and Lynch were named as semifinalists on the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot. Lynch wound up being named a finalist, but neither player was selected for the 2019 class. Both players are eligible for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Lynch and Barber were teammates when the Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

