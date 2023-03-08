Rondé Barber: A look back on his Hall of Fame career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quaint in size, a quilt in coverage and quick to a QB. Still to this day, nobody has cracked the combination of sacks and interceptions quite like Rondé Barber.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — When Rondé Barber played in the NFL, he was everywhere.

Quaint in size, a quilt in coverage and quick to a quarterback. Still to this day, nobody has cracked the combination of sacks and interceptions quite like him.

He was a student. The same brilliant mind that led him to Virginia helped him become his own greatest asset at the next level, especially in the film room.

An innovator, defining the modern-day slot corner position. A disciple of Monte Kiffin who pushed Rondé to learn every entity of a transformative Tampa 2 defense, which still exists today.

He’s a Super Bowl champion, a performer between the lines and a player who thrived in big moments, especially on a frosty night in Philadelphia creating the biggest cheer in Buccaneers history.

Rondé was relentless. An ironman like Cal Ripken, refusing to get replaced on the field. An omnipresent figure for the organization despite how good or how bad it got some seasons in Tampa Bay.

It’s only fitting for this legend to enter the coveted walls of Canton in his 6th year of eligibility. He was a DB with TD on his mind 14 times in his 16-year career.

His bust will feature a familiar smile, a little stubble to distinguish himself from his brother and a list of stats to prove his uniqueness deserved the highest distinction.

When Rondé Barber played in the NFL, he was everywhere, and now that his Hall of Fame pursuit is finished, he’s exactly where he needs to be.