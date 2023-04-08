'I'm really proud of Rondé: Tony Dungy excited to watch Rondé Barber enter Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tony Dungy, along with Monte Kiffin, is credited with Rondé Barber's development into the transformative role of slot cornerback.

CANTON, Ohio — The streets of Canton were lined up Friday to see a slew of Hall of Famers walk to Centennial Plaza. Among the many legends making that trek was former Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy.

Dungy coached the team from 1996 to 2001. He was there for Rondé Barber's rookie season when he did not play much. He was also there to watch him flourish into the soon-to-be Hall of Fame player.

"I'm proud of Rondé," Dungy said. "Set the tone. Set the bar very high. This is so well deserved."

Dungy, along with former Bucs defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, helped build the historical "Tampa 2" defense, which is still used today. Part of Barber's pitch to the Hall of Fame was his uniqueness on the field and the 16-year veteran is credited with becoming the first, modern-day slot cornerback.

"He made us look like smart coaches because we kind of figured out as we went along all the things he could do."

During the inception of the "Tampa 2" defense, teams were putting three wide receivers on the field more often. Barber started as a nickel cornerback, but then proved he was so much more than that.

"He was a great tackler. He was a great Blitzer. He was instinctive. So, we took advantage of those things."

Barber will now step on the same stage as Tony Dungy, Saturday afternoon to make his enshrinement speech and catch a glance at his Hall of Fame bust for the first time.