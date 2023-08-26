Bucs GM Jason Licht: Center Ryan Jensen will be placed on Injured Reserve

Jensen tore his ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus and fractured his tibial head and cartilage in the offseason last year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some disappointing news was confirmed Saturday night for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans.

Center Ryan Jensen will be going on the Injured Reserve this year, Bucs general manager Jason Licht confirmed during the team's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The placement will rule out Jensen from playing in the 2023 season.

Jensen, who tore his ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus and fractured his tibial head and cartilage in the offseason last year, has not dressed in any preseason games or taken part in any physical activities during training camp.

The 32-year-old did manage to play in last year's Wild Card playoff loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, however, he has failed to return to the field.

Nick Leverett and Robert Hainsey have been competing for the starting center spot throughout training camp for what most thought would be only the start of the season, but now one of them will get that role for the entirety of 2023.

“Any time somebody is out, there’s always concern," head coach Todd Bowles after Tuesday's training camp session. "We know what he missed last year, so we’re prepared for it either way.”