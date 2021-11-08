Bucs' center Ryan Jensen nominated for Salute to Service Award

The award "recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities."

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has been nominated for the annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The award "recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities," the Bucs said.

"The impact that the military has had on my life, from family and friends joining the military, and the ability to give back to service members who have sacrificed so much for me and the rest of the country, it's an honor to be nominated once again for this award," Jensen said in a statement. "This recognition is for all of the heroes who have served and continue to serve us."

The Bucs say finalists for the award will be announced in January and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a TV special that airs nationally the week of Super Bowl LVI.

"Now more than ever, it's essential that our nation come together to support and show appreciation for those Americans who are serving and have served our country, as well as their families," said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. "This year's nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition for stepping up to support our military community, and we are encouraged to see this list of diverse nominees coming from all areas of the NFL organization."

Jensen has made Salute to Service efforts a priority through "everyday relationships, outreach programs and gameday initiatives," the Bucs say.

The NFL club says military service runs in Jensen's family. His grandfather, Keith Palmer, served in Vietnam and Korea as a member of the Army's 101st Airborne Division. His uncle also served in the Army. And, Jensen's adopted brother, Alec Hatfield, has served in the Marine Corps and completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Given those ties, it is no surprise that Jensen has a special place in his heart for children of military families," the team said.

Jensen has a bond with a young boy named Cooper, whose father was killed in action before he was born, according to the team.

Through TAPS, Jensen has stayed in touch with Cooper and his family. And, for several years, Jensen has honored Cooper and TAPS through the NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

The Bucs say Jenson has supported the Buccaneers' Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Awards and visited MacDill Air Force Base through USO Central Florida. Additionally, he has promoted fundraising efforts for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and helped lead the team's support for Military Day at training camp.

Each home game at Raymond James Stadium, Jensen makes sure local military families can enjoy a special game-day experience.

Through his community ticket program "Jensen's G.I.'s," he has donated nearly $30,000 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, which supports a variety of military organizations.

Over the past year, the team says Jensen gave a $25,000 donation to sponsor a service dog for a veteran through Southeastern Guide Dogs.

On Nov. 22, the Buccaneers will "showcase military appreciation tributes" during its Salute to Service Game, presented by USAA.