The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their 53-man roster for Game 1 of the regular season against the Saints. Safety Keith Tandy was one of the players the team parted ways with Sunday. Here were the rest of the cuts.

Waived

QB Austin Allen

DT Nathan Bazata

OL Cole Boozer

WR Donteea Dye

CB Javien Elliott

LS Drew Ferris

DE Demone Harris

LB Nigel Harris

G Ruben Holcomb

TE Tanner Hudson

S Godwin Igwebuike

TE Austin Johnson

T Jarron Jones

DL Davonte Lambert

S Josh Liddell

CB Marko Myers

LB Eric Nzeocha*

DE Patrick O’Connor

RB Dare Ogunbowale

DE Evan Perrizo

WR Ervin Philips

T Givens Price

RB Devine Redding

WR Bernard Reedy

DT Adam Reth

T Brad Seaton

T Jerry Ugokwe

TE Matt Weiser

WR Bobo Wilson

Released

CB Josh Robinson

LS Garrison Sanborn

S Keith Tandy

Waived (Injured)

CB Amari Coleman

T Cole Gardner

Injured Reserve

LB Devante Bond

LB Riley Bullough

QB Jameis Winston will also start the season on the reserve/suspended list. LB Kendell Beckwith is being put on the reserve/non-football injury list. He's eligible to return after week 6.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP