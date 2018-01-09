The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their 53-man roster for Game 1 of the regular season against the Saints. Safety Keith Tandy was one of the players the team parted ways with Sunday. Here were the rest of the cuts.
Waived
QB Austin Allen
DT Nathan Bazata
OL Cole Boozer
WR Donteea Dye
CB Javien Elliott
LS Drew Ferris
DE Demone Harris
LB Nigel Harris
G Ruben Holcomb
TE Tanner Hudson
S Godwin Igwebuike
TE Austin Johnson
T Jarron Jones
DL Davonte Lambert
S Josh Liddell
CB Marko Myers
LB Eric Nzeocha*
DE Patrick O’Connor
RB Dare Ogunbowale
DE Evan Perrizo
WR Ervin Philips
T Givens Price
RB Devine Redding
WR Bernard Reedy
DT Adam Reth
T Brad Seaton
T Jerry Ugokwe
TE Matt Weiser
WR Bobo Wilson
Released
CB Josh Robinson
LS Garrison Sanborn
S Keith Tandy
Waived (Injured)
CB Amari Coleman
T Cole Gardner
Injured Reserve
LB Devante Bond
LB Riley Bullough
QB Jameis Winston will also start the season on the reserve/suspended list. LB Kendell Beckwith is being put on the reserve/non-football injury list. He's eligible to return after week 6.
