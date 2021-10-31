x
Saints overcome Winston injury, top Buccaneers 36-27

Brady passed for four TDs but also turned the ball over three times on two interceptions and a fumble.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS — P.J. Williams intercepted Tom Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left, helping New Orleans seal a dramatic but potentially costly 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during which Saints quarterback Jameis Winston injured his left knee.

Winston was injured early in the second quarter when he was pulled down on a penalized tackle by Devin White.

Backup Trevor Siemian took over and passed for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover.

