Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game against Bucs

The New Orleans Saints announced on Twitter that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume head coaching duties against the Bucs.

TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday on Twitter.

"Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment," the Saints wrote.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in front of a national audience Sunday night. However, Payton won't be at the helm. Instead, the team announced that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume head coaching duties during Sunday night's game.

If Payton meets the league's requirements to return, he will be back to coach the Dec. 27 game against the Miami Dolphins, the team said.