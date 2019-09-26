TAMPA, Fla — A Secret deodorant ad featuring soccer player Carli Lloyd poking fun at the Buccaneers' recent loss ran in Thursday's Tampa Bay Times.

Kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal that could have won Sunday's game for the Bucs. The team lost 32-21 to the New York Giants.

The ad that ran in Thursday's newspaper read: "HEY BUCS FANS, DO YOU SWEAT 34-YARDERS?"

"Carli Lloyd doesn't."

"Secret believes strength is more than overcoming what makes us sweat. It's continuing to pursue progress and equality in all industries & sectors. Women may not play professional football (yet), but isn't it time for a level playing field wherever she wants to play?"

The ad featured a photo of American soccer player Lloyd, who last month was approached by multiple NFL teams to become a professional NFL kicker. A video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal on a visit to a Philadelphia Eagles training session went viral in August.

