The 28-year-old has two Super Bowl rings.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have acquired offensive guard Shaq Mason from the New England Patriots.

In exchange, the Pats will get the Bucs' fifth-round selection (No. 170 overall) in this year's NFL Draft.

Mason, 28, has appeared in 103 games and made 98 starts on the Patriots' offensive line since 2015. The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Tennessee native spent his first seven NFL seasons with New England after being picked up as a fourth-round selection (No. 131 overall) in the NFL's 2015 Draft.

Mason appeared in 13 playoff games, which ties for the most among guards since 2015. He started in three consecutive Super Bowls, earning two rings.

"During a stretch of four seasons from 2015-19, Mason was the primary right guard for an offense that finished in the top 10 each year in total yards per game," the Bucs wrote in a statement announcing the acquisition of Mason.

"He was a key member of an offensive line in New England that ranked fourth in the NFL from 2015-21 in fewest sacks allowed (211) and fifth in fewest sacks allowed per pass attempt (5.1 percent)," the Bucs added.