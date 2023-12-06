2023 Bucs home game themes: Rondé Barber, creamsicle, Salute to Service

Each home game, Tampa Bay fans can look forward to a celebratory theme to boost fan engagement.

TAMPA, Florida — We know you're hyped about the creamsicle jerseys week against the Detroit Lions, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers have much more in store to get fans cheering each home game.

The Bucs announced its home game themes for the 2023 season at Raymond James Stadium. So after the face paint is on and you slide on that lucky jersey, Bucs fans can also look forward to a theme each time the Bucs play at home.

The 2023 themes include a primetime matchup, the honoring of Bucs legend Rondé Barber, a celebration of nearly 50 years of history with the return of the creamsicle jersey and more philanthropic initiatives.

Here's a look at the 2023 themes:

Aug. 11 against Pittsburgh — Play Football – Youth Football

Aug. 26 against Baltimore — Play Football – Jr. Cheer

Sept. 17 against Chicago — Welcome Back To Football (First home game of the regular season)

Sept. 25 against Philadelphia — Rondé Barber H.O.F.

Oct. 15 against Detroit — Creamsicle (Throwback jerseys)

Oct. 22 against Atlanta — Crucial Catch

Nov. 12 against Tennessee — Salute To Service

Dec. 3 against Carolina — My Cause, My Cleats/Football for All

Dec. 24 against Jacksonville — Inspire Change

Dec. 31 against New Orleans — Thank You Krewe (Last home game of the regular season)

Some of these themes are more obvious than others so here's an explainer for some that may not be familiar to fans.

Both preseason home games support the NFL "Play Football" initiative, which is a program designed to highlight the qualities of character, leadership, resilience and teamwork that organized football fosters. Bucs fans will receive a Buccaneers' cooling towel upon entry.

During Week 3 on Sept. 25, Bucs fans will receive a cross-body clutch-sized clear bag, courtesy of Raymond James. At halftime, the team will also honor Buccaneers legend and Ring of Honor member Rondé Barber for his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The "Crucial Catch" game on Oct. 22 is part of a powerful campaign that brings together the league, its teams, players and fans in the fight against cancer. Players, coaches and officials will wear dedicated gear and accessories as well. Fans attending the game will receive a T-shirt, courtesy of Publix.