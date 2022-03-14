Tampa Bay Buccaneers open 2022 season ticket 'Priority List'

Fans on the waitlist will be the first to receive purchasing details.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's almost that time of year again! Buccaneers 2022 Season Tickets are about to go on sale and with the return of Tom Brady, they're sure to go fast.

The defending NFC South champions say they're working on completing the 2021 renewal process before opening up new sales. If you're worried about battling it out for the seats you want, at least you have a chance.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened a "Priority List" for fans to purchase season passes for the upcoming season. You can access that list here.

When filling out the waitlist form, you'll need to add the basics like your name, email, phone number and number of tickets requested. There is also a section where fans can enter "any special requests."

Fans who snag tickets will see an impressive lineup at home for the 2022 season, including a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in addition to facing off against the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.

The complete schedule also includes the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and more.

Returning to the field for the 2022 season — after a brief retirement — is none other than the G.O.A.T. Brady announced on Sunday he realized his "place is still on the field and not in the stands" and will be returning to Tampa for his 23rd season in the NFL.

The Bucs will also have big names back on the field like wide receiver Chris Godwin, who the team used its franchise tag on, wide receiver Mike Evans, nose tackle Vita Vea, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

As for the free agents, the Bucs are still awaiting a retirement decision from tight end Rob Gronkowski and have names like running back Leonard Fournette, safety Jordan Whitehead and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh in the balance.