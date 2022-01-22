Buccaneers activate Leonard Fournette from IR

In return, the team waived running back Le'Veon Bell.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday activated running back Leonard Fournette from Injured Reserve, just in time for the team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The team also waived running back Le'Veon Bell.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Fournette looked to be doing better on Friday during post-practice interviews.

"He looks fine. He looks good," Arians said. "He didn't have the setback he had last week, so we'll wait and see."

Fournette played in 14 games for the Buccaneers during the 2021 regular season with 13 starts before being placed on IR on Dec. 23. He sat out the Bucs' first playoff round in the Wild Card match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles.