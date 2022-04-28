Bucs babies: Meet the cutest rookies of the NFL Draft

The rookie class is made up of all the babies born at an AdventHealth hospital in West Florida during the week of the NFL Draft.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's NFL Draft Day and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making way for the newest rookie class.

They're pretty tiny, and they can't run the ball, but they sure are cute.

AdventHealth and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday introduced the "Bucs babies." The rookie class is made up of all the babies born at an AdventHealth hospital in West Florida during the week of the NFL Draft.

We’re on the clock! Our 2021 @Buccaneers Babies took us to the playoffs last year but we have our eyes set on another championship! Tune in to our social media channels tonight and tomorrow to meet our newest batch of recruits. #BucsBabies #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/qIUC8fb5PA — AdventHealth West Florida (@AdventHealthWFL) April 28, 2022

"This year, the true 'GOATs' of cuteness and the tiniest Brady fans are ready to expand the depth of the Bucs Babies roster," the hospital group wrote in a news release.

Photos show the newborn babies holding tiny footballs and wearing knit Bucs helmets and pirate hats. One baby is sporting the tiniest Tom Brady jersey while another is wearing a knit pair of goat ears and horns in honor of the "greatest of all time."

Check out the adorable Bucs babies below.