Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally to beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-35.

Winston overcame throwing three interceptions and having one of them returned for a touchdown for the fifth time this season.

The Bucs have won three straight to remain mathematically in playoff contention. Indianapolis has lost five of six following a 5-2 start. The nosedive has dropped the Colts from first place to third in the AFC South. Jacoby Brissett threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts.

