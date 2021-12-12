Josh Allen and the Bills trail the Buccaneers 27-24 late in the fourth quarter in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Josh Allen has thrown for two touchdowns and run for one as the Bills try to mount a comeback in Tampa.

Allen capped a 75-yard drive by connecting with TE Dawson Knox on a 15-yard touchdown. That cut Tampa Bay's lead to 27-17 with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter, and then hit Gabe Davis for a four yard score to make it a three point game with 4:53 left.

Prior to the first touchdown, Allen ran for 23-yards and appeared to injure his ankle as he was tackled at the sideline. Allen ran back to the huddle with a slight limp after the play, and trainers were working on him at the sideline.

Questionable decision making is as much a storyline as questionable execution here in Tampa.

Ryan Succop connected on a 24-yard field goal to cap an 84-yard drive that took 5:51 off the clock and gave the Buccaneers at 27-10 lead with 11:10 left in the fourth quarter..

The drive followed Sean McDermott's decision to punt on 4th and 3 at the Buffalo 45 with 2:18 left in the 3rd quarter. The Bills also turned it over on downs on a fake punt earlier in the second half.

It's worth noting Josh Allen made a little history coming out of halftime.

He ran for an 18-yard touchdown and in the process, became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to have at least four rushing touchdowns in at least four straight seasons.

It cut the Buccaneers lead to 24-10 in the third quarter.

Josh Allen runs for the touchdown, becoming the fifth QB in NFL history to have 4+ rushing TDs in at least four straight seasons. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 12, 2021

Bucs QB Tom Brady continues to make history of his own.

Brady has had more success against the Bills than any other team.

He had a 32-3 record against Buffalo entering this game.

The trend continued in the first half in his first game against the Bills as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady capped a 10-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to give Tampa Bay a 24-3 lead at the half.

He connected with Mike Evans on a 13-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 17-3 lead earlier in the second quarter. The play capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Leonard Fournette capped a five-play, 67-yard drive with a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Complete domination.

Brady finished the half 19-of-26 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown, surpassing Drew Brees as the NFL's all-time completions leader along the way.

Fournette rushed for 72 yards on 10 carries in the first half. He also caught three passes for 26 yards.

The Buffalo offense has struggled to move the ball out of the gate with Josh Allen taking three sacks. Allen was intercepted by Richard Sherman late in the second quarter.

Allen finished the half 12-of-20 passing for 130 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times.

Allen accounted for all of the Bills rushing yards running four times for 43 yards.

The Bills offense started to find its groove earlier in the second quarter with Allen completing passes to Emmanuel Sanders for 25 yards, Stefon Diggs for 24, and Gabe Davis for 21. Buffalo had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to get on the board, trailing 10-3 at the time.