Super Bowl LV rematch: Bucs to take on Chiefs in Week 4

The game is set for Oct. 2 at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Bucs fans patiently await the release of the full 2022 NFL schedule on Thursday night, one highly-anticipated game is now set in stone.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 on Oct. 2.

The teams, led by quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, will face off at Raymond James Stadium — their first meeting since Super Bowl LV, where the Bucs made history by beating the Chiefs 31-9 at home in Tampa.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Brady and Mahomes have squared off five times before, twice since Brady came to Tampa Bay. Brady has come out on top in three of those five games, according to the Buccaneers.

Earlier this month, the NFL announced that the Bucs will play the Seattle Seahawks for the league's first-ever regular-season game in Germany.

The Week 10 matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. Munich time, which is 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, on Nov. 13 at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena, home to FC Bayern Munich.

While the expansion into Germany is an NFL first, it will be the fourth time the Buccaneers will take part in the league's international series. They previously played three times in London in 2009, 2011 and 2019. Until this season, all international NFL games have taken place in London or Mexico City.