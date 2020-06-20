Bucs players test positive for COVID-19

The team has notified anyone who may have been in contact with them.

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported on Saturday.

The NFL franchise later confirmed the news.

"We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center," a team spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed."

The Bucs say people who may have been exposed have been notified and are quarantining for 14 days.

"Our team headquarters remain open for our Phase 1 employees and all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season. The names of those impacted, as well as any additional information related to these incidents, will not be released due to privacy concerns," the Bucs said.

As 10 Tampa Bay sports anchor Justin Granit reported, an assistant coach tested positive earlier this week and two others were quarantining.

ESPN's Jenna Laine says the two Bucs players who tested positive hadn't interacted with the assistant coach who tested positive. Players still aren't allowed to enter team facilities, she added.

The Bucs are not the only team to be impacted by the coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area. Five players and three staff members at the Philadelphia Phillies' training site in Clearwater tested positive for the virus this week. As CBS Sports reported, the Toronto Blue Jays closed their spring training center in Dunedin Thursday after a pitcher showed coronavirus symptoms. He's still awaiting his COVID-19 test results.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, too. General Manager Julien BriseBois confirmed three cases among players. They are self-isolating and mainly asymptomatic.

What other people are reading right now: