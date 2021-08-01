Bucs' head coach says team will be 90 percent vaccinated by 1st preseason game

Bruce Arians says the team will be close to 100 percent by the 1st game of the season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

The reigning Super Bowl champions' head coach says the team will be more than 90 percent vaccinated by the first preseason game.

Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke with reporters Sunday at Training Camp. When asked about players getting vaccinated, he said the team is close to being fully vaccinated.

"It's all personal decisions and education," Arians said. "On Aug. 13, we'll be 92 percent [vaccinated] — close to 100, really. We have a couple guys who've had [COVID-19] and can't get their vaccine — as soon as they get their shot, two weeks later they'll be good. Pretty much we'll be close to 100 percent, at least 98 percent, for the first game. Aug. 13, we'll be over 90 percent."

Recently, running back Leonard Fournette made headlines when he posted a since-deleted tweet saying, "Vaccine I can't do it..."

Days later during the first day of training camp, Fournette told reporters he wants to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines to make "the best decision."

Head Coach Bruce Arians has encouraged players to get a vaccine, even helping to host a clinic on the final day of minicamp in June to players, coaches, staff and their families.

"Our coaches respect our decisions, we're men," Fournette said on July 25. "You know, he said 100-percent he's with us, whatever we want to do. Just don't get the team sick."