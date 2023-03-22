Buccaneers remain No. 1 for best customer service experience in NFL

Tampa Bay has finished on top of the rankings for the fifth straight year.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have spread its winning culture off the field.

The team announced Wednesday that it ranked at the top in customer service experience satisfaction for season pass members across the NFL for the 2022 season.

It is the fifth consecutive year that Tampa Bay has ranked No. 1 in the NFL's annual Voice of the Fan report and the ninth in the last 11 seasons.

"Our season pass members have come to expect a world-class gameday experience and every season we challenge ourselves to continue surpassing those expectations," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. "These annual rankings reinforce the fact that our pass members value our year-round approach to membership which provides them with unique opportunities to engage with our organization throughout the year.

"We take great pride in these most recent rankings and will stay focused on continuing to enhance the season pass member experience moving forward.”

The Super Bowl LV winners also finished in the top five for stadium technology, which is known as the most impactful category to determine overall fan experience satisfaction. In 2021, Tampa Bay ranked first in this category.

"The Buccaneers have regularly received high marks in the all-important category due to an organizational commitment to continually investing in new technology to enhance the gameday experience," the team said in a statement. "In recent seasons, the team has implemented fan-focused technology that includes upgraded 5G highspeed wireless access points through a partnership with Extreme Networks and Verizon, as well as cashless transactions, and mobile ticketing."

The Voice of the Fan report is an NFL-wide study that surveys thousands of season ticket members and game attendees across all 32 teams to provide a deep analysis of in-game experiences and year-round season ticket members' experiences.

The Buccaneers have previously ranked No. 1 in customer service satisfaction in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"We're excited to have been voted No. 1 in the league in Customer Service for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons," the team said in a tweet. "Thanks for all your support, Krewe!"