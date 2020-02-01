It’s been a big year for Devin White. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie linebacker was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for December.
He earned the honor in November, too.
That’s a first for the franchise, but the consecutive wins are clearly well-deserved.
White averaged seven tackles per game in 2019 – more than any other rookie in the league. He also tied for the most fumble recoveries.
On Sunday, he snatched one up and ran 91 yards for a touchdown.
