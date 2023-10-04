Reports: Buccaneers LB Devin White requests trade

The Pro Bowler has reportedly become "increasingly frustrated" with the franchise and is unhappy with his current situation in Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has reportedly requested a trade.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Pro Bowler has become "increasingly frustrated" with the franchise and is unhappy with his current situation in Tampa Bay.

Laine also reports that the frustrations from the 2019 first-round draft pick are due to ongoing negotiations over a new contract. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers do not want to trade him.

Tampa Bay has already picked up White's fifth-year option with $11.7 million, and according to CBS Sports, he's in line for a four-year deal worth up to $80 million.

Head coach Todd Bowles has rated White highly in his news conference, and the next step for the Buccaneers to keep the 25-year-old was to offer him a new multiyear contract as he is expected to be a core member of the team's defense for seasons to come.

In early March, White posted a few cryptic messages on his social media indicating that his future NFL plans were away from Tampa Bay by saying "4 year[s] went by fast" and "thank ya" while also displaying a pirate flag next to a peace sign emoji.

He then cleared the air a couple of hours later in a tweet writing, "Reflecting on how fast my first four years went by, def a thanks to Bucs fans 'good & mean ones' The upside is scare."

Entering the offseason, the Buccaneers found themselves in a financial constraint with being more than $55 million over the salary cap. But since then, Tampa Bay has managed to re-sign linebacker Lavonte David, who is also regarded as White's mentor, and cornerback Jamel Dean along with bringing in quarterback Baker Mayfield and safety Ryan Neal.

However, the team did release star running back Leonard Fournette and veterans Cameron Brate and Donovan Smith.