ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Pittsburgh safety Jordan Whitehead with the 117th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Whitehead was the 17th pick of the fourth round of the draft, which concludes Saturday.

On Friday, the Buccaneers selected USC running back Ronald Jones II, North Carolina cornerback M.J. Stewart, Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis and Humboldt State offensive tackle Alex Cappa.

The Buccaneers drafted Washington State defensive tackle Vita Vea with the 12th overall pick of the 2018 Draft on Thursday night.

Barring a trade, Tampa Bay still has two remaining picks in the 2018 NFL Draft -- the 144th overall pick in the fifth round and the 202nd overall pick in the sixth round.

