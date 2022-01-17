10 things you might not have known about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the team's 46-season history a lot can happen, and that's why we're here to help!

TAMPA, Fla. — It's that time of year again, sports fans. The playoffs are upon us and that means whether you're really into football, or not, you've found yourself at a tailgate, game or watch party.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again on the quest to become Super Bowl champs. But this time, thanks to becoming the first to ever win at home, there's a bit more notoriety around the team.

If you're scanning your brain for fun facts about the Bucs that are sure to impress even the most dedicated of fans but are coming up short — don't worry, we're here to help.

A lot can happen in a team's 46-season history. Here are some fast facts you might not have known about the Tampa Bay area team: