10 things you might not have known about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — It's that time of year again, sports fans. The playoffs are upon us and that means whether you're really into football, or not, you've found yourself at a tailgate, game or watch party.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again on the quest to become Super Bowl champs. But this time, thanks to becoming the first to ever win at home, there's a bit more notoriety around the team.
If you're scanning your brain for fun facts about the Bucs that are sure to impress even the most dedicated of fans but are coming up short — don't worry, we're here to help.
A lot can happen in a team's 46-season history. Here are some fast facts you might not have known about the Tampa Bay area team:
- Fact 1: Not only were the Bucs the first to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium, but they were the first team to ever win the championship at home.
- Fact 2: The most points Tampa Bay has scored during a playoff game is 48 against Oakland in 2003.
- Fact 3: The Vince Lombardi Trophy has called the Tampa Bay area home on two occasions: Super Bowl XXXVII and Super Bowl LV.
- Fact 4: This year marks the Buccaneers' 12th trip to the postseason.
- Fact 5: Tampa Bay's first kickoff was in 1976 after the team was awarded the NFL's 27th franchise.
- Fact 6: Are you superstitious? The Buccaneers' white jersey/pewter pants appear to bring them luck — and victories — during the regular season, playoffs and even in the Super Bowl. This year, the team is 10-0 when wearing the uniform combo.
- Fact 7: During the 2020-21 season, the Buccaneers ended a 13-year long playoff drought.
- Fact 8: If the Bucs continue on a winning streak, they could become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots 17 years ago.
- Fact 9: 2021 marked the first time a Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory was celebrated with a boat parade. (Never forget the Lombardi toss by Brady.)
- Fact 10: The Buccaneers seem to have a magic number. In the team's recent playoff history, four of their last five matchups were won with 31-point scores.