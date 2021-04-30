Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Joe Tryon in the first round of the NFL Draft

Joe Tryon will join the ranks of returning players like Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Barrett and Ndamukong Suh.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected linebacker Joe Tryon, of Washington, with the 32nd pick in round one of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-5 inch, 262-pound Huskies sophomore announced Aug. 30, 2020 he would forego the rest of his college eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Tyron was named to Phil Steele's preseason All-America first team, the preseason second team by The Sporting News and to the preseason fourth team by Pix Six Previews, according to a release.

Coming off of their historic Super Bowl LV win, the team entered this year's draft with two advantages in their back pocket: not having to draft out of need and returning all 22 starters.

And it isn't like there wasn't a wide range of prospects for the Buccaneers to pick from this year either with top names in college sports spread across the field. But projections showed the Tampa Bay team was most in need of a running back, edge, or defensive lineman.

Tryon will join the ranks of returning players like Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Barrett and Ndamukong Suh.

Coming off the fairytale 2020 season, the Buccaneers left people asking what do you give to the team that has everything? And apparently, it's assistance to the team's defense.

The Buccaneers aren't taking any chances after ending a 13-year playoff drought and are looking to come back with just as strong a performance if not stronger. Especially with the NFL's announcement of a 17-game regular season and a chance to play once again in stadiums filled with fans.

The NFL is expected to release the 2021 season schedule on May 12.