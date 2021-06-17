Bucs 2021 home game tickets already sold out

Raymond James Stadium will welcome back fans at full capacity this season.

TAMPA, Fla. — And then there were none. If you were hoping to snag a ticket to see the reigning Super Bowl champs play at home, you're out of luck.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that tickets to all home games at Raymond James Stadium have sold out.

Earlier this year, the Bucs said fans for the 2021 season will be welcomed back at full capacity, meaning more than 65,000 fans will be able to cheer on the team at Ray Jay.

Fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won't be required to wear a mask, but those who have chosen not to be vaccinated will need to mask up at games.

Because all available seats were issued to existing or new season pass members, the Bucs say they have introduced a waiting list for people looking to buy season passes for the future.

“This is a momentous achievement for the organization and our fans,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford in a statement. “We have worked closely with local authorities and the Tampa Sports Authority to welcome back the best fans in the NFL, and we are excited to play in a completely full Raymond James Stadium this upcoming season. To have the entire season sold out before we even reach training camp is a testament to our passionate and loyal fan base.”

The new Season Pass Member Priority Waitlist requires a $100 deposit that the team says is refundable and can be applied to future purchases.

You can find more information on the waitlist here. You can also call the Buccaneer ticket office at 1-866-582-2827 or send an email to bucssalesteam@buccaneers.nfl.com.

The Bucs will play their first preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team will open the NFL regular season Thursday, Sept. 9, at 8:20 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys.