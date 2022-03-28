Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Josh Wells re-signs with team

This is the third straight year Wells has signed a new contract with the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they have re-signed tackle Josh Wells, marking the third straight offseason he signed a new contract with the team.

Wells joined the team as a free agent just before the start of the 2019 regular season, according to the Bucs. Since then, he's been the team's primary swing tackle, making eight starts over three seasons and getting action on both the right and left sides.

The new contract came 12 days after Wells became an unrestricted free agent, the team said.

Since becoming a Buc, Wells has appeared in 45 regular-season games, including his eight starts.

He also played in all six Buccaneers postseason games during the last two seasons and was part of the team when the Bucs became Super Bowl champs in 2021 during Super Bowl LV.

So far during his career, Wells has appeared in 84 career regular-season games and nine total playoff games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wells spent his first five seasons in Jacksonville after signing as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2014.

The Bucs say Wells is the eighth player and third offensive lineman on the team's original list of potential unrestricted free agents to re-sign with the Bucs before or after March 16, the start of the new NFL year.

The other seven players include the following: