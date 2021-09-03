x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lavonte David agree to 2-year extension

The linebacker will stay on with the Super Bowl champs.
Credit: AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) runs to the locker room during halftime of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Lavonte David isn't going anywhere.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the linebacker agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract extension worth $25 million, 10 Tampa Bay Sports' Grace Remington confirms.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the extension as Davis neared free agency. 

David, who has spent his career with the Buccaneers, is one of three players since 2000 with 1,000-plus tackles and 20-plus sacks in their first nine seasons, NFL Research says.

The Buccaneers earlier Tuesday confirmed receiver Chris Godwin received the team's franchise tag, which essentially is a one-year contract officer.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter