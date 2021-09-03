Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lavonte David agree to 2-year extension

TAMPA, Fla. — Lavonte David isn't going anywhere.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the linebacker agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract extension worth $25 million, 10 Tampa Bay Sports' Grace Remington confirms.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the extension as Davis neared free agency.
David, who has spent his career with the Buccaneers, is one of three players since 2000 with 1,000-plus tackles and 20-plus sacks in their first nine seasons, NFL Research says.
The Buccaneers earlier Tuesday confirmed receiver Chris Godwin received the team's franchise tag, which essentially is a one-year contract officer.
