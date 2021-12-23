Bucs put Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette on the Reserve/Injured list

They could potentially return for the post-season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette are out for the rest of the regular season.

On Thursday, the Bucs formally moved both over to the injured reserve list. David is recovering from a foot injury, while Fournette is nursing a hamstring issue. Both men were hurt in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Their absence could be painful for the Bucs. David has started in 12 games this season for Tampa Bay, with Fournette playing in 14 – starting in 13. David boasts 97 tackles on the season, and Fournette leads the team in rushing yards.

Additionally, wide receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"Under the recently-revised NFL COVID protocols, players who test positive and are fully vaccinated can return to the team at any time if they are asymptomatic and generate two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart," Buccaneers.com senior writer and editor Scott Smith writes. "Given the timing of the diagnoses for Darden and Nunez-Roches, however, it is not likely they will be cleared to play by Sunday."