Buccaneers lose 34-23 against the Saints in season opener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure form New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS — Tonight just was not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers night as the team fell 34-23 to the New Orleans Saints. Tom Brady was intercepted twice in his Tampa Bay debut.

Alvin Kamara scored touchdowns running and receiving for the Saints helping build their lead. The first of Brady’s interceptions led to Kamara’s 6-yard touchdown run. The second pick was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins. 

Neither quarterback was statistically exceptional in this first-ever NFL game featuring two quarterbacks in their 40s. The 43-year-old Brady finished with 239 yards passing and two touchdowns. Brees passed for 160 yards and two TDs.

