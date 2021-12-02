My Cause My Cleats: Tampa Bay Buccaneers support charities with specially-designed shoes

The Bucs will highlight nearly 50 different charities with their cleats when they travel Sunday to Atlanta to play the Falcons.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are raising awareness for important causes in our community through a unique NFL initiative.

It's called "My Cause My Cleats," and it highlights nearly 50 different charities through specially-designed custom cleats. The shoes will be showcased when the Bucs travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5.

Each player has chosen a different charity to represent, including several right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has chosen to represent the USO with his design in honor of America's military service members. In a video posted to his social media, Gronk surprised Master Sergeant Jansen and his family during a special tour of Raymond James Stadium.

Sacrifice & Service is what these cleats represent. It’s a privilege to honor @the_USO and the Jasen family. Thanks to @USAA for helping me honor service members & The USO for keeping America’s service members connected to family, home,& country. #MyCauseMyCleats #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/fbvz8BUt6S — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) November 30, 2021

Tackle Tristan Wirfs collaborated with a single-parent family at Metropolitan Ministries to design his cleats. The nonprofit organization offers comprehensive services for at-risk and homeless families across Tampa Bay.

> Read more about each Bucs player's charity of choice and check out the different designs here. You can also check out the gallery below.

"My Cause My Cleats" is a league-wide initiative that will be celebrated by several NFL teams during all Week 13 games. This is the sixth consecutive year of the campaign.

Fans can get their hands on these custom cleats at NFL.com/Auction. We're told 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to the charities represented.