Bucs' Ndamukong Suh back from reserve/COVID-19 list

TAMPA, Fla. — He's back.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.
He did not travel to Houston for the Bucs' third preseason game on Aug. 28 against the Houston Texans.
Head coach Bruce Arians recently announced that the Bucs organization, including the players and staff, are "100-percent vaccinated" against the virus.
"We're 100-percent vaccinated," he said. "… all the players, all the coaches, everybody."
The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming regular season, according to NFL.com. It includes weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff.
Those who are partially vaccinated — someone who received one of a two-dose shot — or are unvaccinated are required to test every day, including off days. They cannot interact with each other while waiting for test results.