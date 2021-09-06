Bucs' Ndamukong Suh back from reserve/COVID-19 list

Head coach Bruce Arians last week said the team is now fully vaccinated.

TAMPA, Fla. — He's back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

He did not travel to Houston for the Bucs' third preseason game on Aug. 28 against the Houston Texans.

Head coach Bruce Arians recently announced that the Bucs organization, including the players and staff, are "100-percent vaccinated" against the virus.

"We're 100-percent vaccinated," he said. "… all the players, all the coaches, everybody."

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming regular season, according to NFL.com. It includes weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff.