TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting new uniforms...again.

But, this fresh new look is a throwback to the team's most successful years and to the uniforms worn when the team won the Super Bowl. This will be the fourth new uniform design for the team in their 44-year history.

The Bucs are returning to their 1997 to 2013 roots with a deeper red and "modern pewter" as primary colors. The team said there will also be orange highlights (yes, that orange from the original uniforms) and black as an accent color.

"This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans," Owner and Co-Chairman Ed Glazer said in a release. "We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans."

New Uniforms Allow us to show you the future 😏 #GoBucs Posted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Gone is the current style of jersey numbers (which to many fans looked like a digital alarm clock). The new red home and white away jerseys are one solid color and will have the familiar "Twill" number font outlined in orange and black.

The team's helmets are changing a bit, too. The pewter color remains, but now it will have a "menacing black face mask." And, either side of the helmet will have the club's "wind-swept flag" logo.

Check out the full designs below:

TAMPA, FL - The Buccaneers' new helmet for the 2020 season. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new alternate uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 debut the Buccaneers' new uniform combinations. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

